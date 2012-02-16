Jeremy Lin Shows Off A New Trick; Two Overlooked Stars Go Crazy

02.16.12 6 years ago 69 Comments
We knew he could drop buckets and strut around like a much smaller Rick Ross, but last night was the first time those Steve Nash comparisons actually started to make sense. Lob. Wrap-around. Another lob. 13 dimes later and the Knicks had their seventh-straight win, 100-85 over the Kings. We asked yesterday if Jeremy Lin‘s hype was partially racial. Last night wasn’t so much racial as it was Nash-ial. Lin has that offense flowing on all cylinders. When was the last time you saw a Knick box score with seven different guys in double figures? … Mike Tyson was in the house, hanging out with what looked like a high school chick, as well as swearing on live TV … We love Isaiah Thomas, but how funny was it hearing the Knick crowd boo him strictly because of his name? … In a game that felt like it featured the most dunks ever, the Clippers eventually put the Wizards to bed, 102-84. As ESPN’s Chris Palmer tweeted: “If you’re playing in this Clippers/Wizards game it’s pretty much assumed you’re getting dunked on.” DeAndre Jordan was catching lobs. Blake was throwing down lefty jams. JaVale McGee (18 points) caught an air ball, got freaky with it, and reversed the tip-in. Blake Griffin (23 points, 15 rebounds) was going so wild, he even dunked on DeAndre Jordan … We were getting dumber by the minute watching Nick Young (5-for-18) play basketball. Even when the shots went in – and a few of these fallaway, 23-footers did – there were three or four of them where we could literally feel the brain cells shriveling up … In the first quarter, Kenyon Martin easily skied to block a John Wall floater. As unbelievable as it is that he can still do that stuff, pre-knee surgeries K-Mart would’ve killed someone in the fifth row with that thing … Marco Belinelli made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 22 points in New Orleans’ three-point win over the Bucks … Kevin Love had 30 and 18 in Minnesota’s 102-90 W over the league’s only high school team, Charlotte … In the second quarter, the home team was kinda sleep-walking until Derrick Williams cut through the middle of the lane, took a pass and unleashed a lefty throwdown on D.J. White where D-Will2 barely touched the rim. One of the Wolves announcers screamed, “He just Mozgov’d somebody!” … Is it OK if we officially bestow Bismack (pronounced “Bizz-Mock”) Biyombo with the nickname “Bismack-E”? … After spending the last few weeks in an out-of-body experience, Kevin Martin got his grove back, going for 32 points in Houston’s 96-95 win over OKC as the Rockets survived three different Kevin Durant (33 points) shots in the final moments … And Gerald Wallace had 24 points while Jamal Crawford scored five late points that were the key in Portland’s two-point win over the Warriors … Keep reading to hear what a couple of shoulda-been All-Stars did for payback …

