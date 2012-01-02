Jermaine O’Neal Responds To The Haters

Boston fans and media can be ruthless. Jermaine O’Neal found that out the hard way. After posting 13 fouls and just eight points and nine rebounds in three Celtics’ losses to open the 2011-12 season, it seemed like everyone in The Hub was calling for O’Neal’s head. Writers were calling O’Neal “timid.” Others were advocating for the C’s to bench J.O. in favor of Greg Stiemsma, a 26-year-old rookie.
During the Celtics’ 96-85 win over the Pistons on Friday night, O’Neal responded to the haters with his play on the court, getting it done on both the offensive and defensive ends. In a season-high 29 minutes, O’Neal dropped a team-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, grabbed seven boards, and blocked two shots. Then, after the game, O’Neal responded to the critics with his words, launching into a three-minute monologue that touched on everything from his treatment in Boston to his motivation to his strategy on handling criticism. We were there.
“I don’t read papers. I don’t listen to radio stations. I don’t look at whatever it is. … It’s easy for people to sit behind the table, sit behind the camera, sit behind my microphone, sit behind the TV at home and judge what it is that they think you should or shouldn’t be doing. It’s easy. It’s hard to respond though.
“My thing is I want to play for the real fans that support this team. I want to play for the guys that’s in this locker room and this organization. They know what we put into this. Nobody’s going to take the easy way out. If I wanted to take the easy way, I would have retired. I wouldn’t have went to camps like I was in my third year. I went to training camps 16 years into the league. Who’s doing that? You find somebody that’s playing 16 years that’s going to training camp and doing two-a-days.
“I don’t worry about what people say because, at the end of the day, the same people that’s criticizing you are going to cheer for you when things start going well. That’s just the nature of the game. This world is built on negativity and criticism. And if you can’t absorb it, then you’re in trouble. I don’t get emotional about it. I’ve been on both sides of the spectrum. When (I was averaging) 20 and 10 for six or seven straight years everybody (said), ‘Yeah, you this guy, you’re that guy.’ If I’m hurt, all of a sudden I’m in the other boat. If you think about it, my career’s been about that. (After) being drafted, (people said), ‘He can’t play. He’s going to be out the League in the first three years.’ I’ve heard it all. I challenge myself because that’s who I want to be. I got to wake up in the morning and look at that mirror and be like, ‘Ok, whatchu gon do? You going to lay down, or you going to fight?’ I’m a fighter.
“So when people say that, I don’t hear it. The best thing about it is when I’m out they make me feel right at home. The city makes me feel right at home. Last year was unbelievable. I missed almost the whole year, and I’m out and about, and people would say, ‘Get well. We can’t wait to see you back.’ And that’s why you fight. You fight for yourself and for those people who come up to you and say, ‘I wish you luck. Get back soon.’ People that’s out there criticizing from afar, that’s how they thrive.
“I’ma put myself in a great position to help this team win, and that’s all it’s about for me to be honest. I’ve been knocked down so many times, you don’t keep getting up if you not that type of person. I’ma keep fighting. I’ma keep fighting until I say, ‘You know what, it’s time to raise my son and my daughter.'”
And there you have it.
What are your thoughts about Jermaine O’Neal this year?
You can’t deny J.O. still has that fire.
He is doing ok considering he doesn’t have knees anymore. Would have crushed 90% of Centers he is facing in his prime. but that feels like 20 years ago with the way he is moving now. Still a decent center for the Celtics.
He got so fat that he’s having a hard time running up and down the court.
Good for him, keep fighting.
Sidenote: Why do players say they don’t listen to the criticism yet use it as motivation? So your motivation is everything that you don’t hear? Interesting.
Dime should post a video in remembrance of that Blazer’s team.
I hope he got a college degree because his NBA days are numbered.
He can talk all that shyt about people hating on him and blahzay blahzy but until he produces it’ll keep happening. He hasn’t produced in like 5-6 yrs. Maybe he should spend the off-seasons working out and working on his game. With all that skill there is no reason dude shouldn’t still be a top 10 center. Injuries come to everyone, but those who aren’t physically prepared suffer worse and find it hard to recover. Just look at guys like T-MAc, VC, and JO. Skill wise these guys are still top talents. but because they never took care of themselves in the off-season, they are walking “I told you so’s”.
Bottom line, you shoulda been more prepared physically and this wouldn’t have happened.
@AP
F^ck that. I dont want to see passion when the spot lights are on. Show me that passion and fire in the summer. Show that passion in practice. Get yo’ a$$ in great shape. Leave no excuses. JO doesn’t do that. So he needs to man up and deal with the criticism. He deserves every bit of it.
Oh and I’m no hater. I actually like Jermain Oneal as a person. I especially liked him in Indiana. I just don’t like when people don’t step up to their f^ck ups. He f^cked up by not preparing himself year in and year out. Now its come back to bite him in the a$$. Deal with it.
He can still play solid on-ball D, and he can still sorta protect the rim if you challenge him, but he can’t rotate at all anymore and has no lift left on those legs. Oh ya, he’s always hurt. You just can’t rely on him as an everyday starter. Hopefully Steimer can keep playing like he did tonight when JO inevitably gets hurt. Liked him a lot in Indy, but he just can’t move anymore. Those minutes and injuries have taken their toll.
Alot of players fight time, in the end time always wins..