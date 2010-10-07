Jerry Sloan is unsure how he’ll replace Carlos Boozer

With the NBA preseason underway and three weeks left until the regular season begins, now’s the time when coaches start to decide which players will earn a starting spot or be moved to the bench. Throughout the League, there have been a lot of position battles — most notably Caron Butler vs. Shawn Marion in Dallas, the three-way fight for SG in Minnesota, and most recently, Andrei Kirilenko vs. Paul Millsap in Utah.

Both Jazz players are competing for the starting spot at power forward left vacant by Carlos Boozer when he signed with Chicago in the offseason. Kirilenko brings a multi-positional defensive playmaking presence, while Millsap’s energy and rebounding in the paint is unmatched. Judging by head coach Jerry Sloan‘s quote in the Salt Lake Tribune, he’s having trouble figuring it out.

“That helped us win a lot of games,” Sloan said, in reference to Millsap’s production off the bench last season. “Are we going to get that out of another player? Or is Andrei going to play that position? All that stuff is just guesswork. I don’t think any of it’s in stone.”

Sloan added: “I’ve got to worry about who’s going to finish more than I worry about starting.”

With the addition of Al Jefferson this offseason, the Jazz have a legit 20-and-10 threat at center, and can stash Kirilenko at the four, which would create a defensive-minded frontcourt. A second option would be to start Jefferson, Millsap and AK-47 at the same time, but with the losses of Kyle Korver and Wes Matthews, who’s going to be that sixth man to lead the second unit? Rookie wing Gordon Hayward comes to mind, but I don’t believe he’s at the stage where he’s going to make a huge splash just yet, and Raja Bell is more defensive-minded than offensive.

In nine seasons with the Jazz, Kirilenko has missed a total of 121 games and hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year. Millsap’s time on the court has been rather consistent, having only missed six games in four years. Being a bit undersized for a power forward, Millsap makes up for it with his hustle and crashing the boards — he tied for 31st in the League last season in Rebounding Rate with 14.5 per 48 minutes.

AK-47, on the other hand, has the height (6-10), length (7-4 wingspan), and versatility on defense that makes up for his rebounding deficiencies. Although, both players average about the same amount of points — Millsap averaged 11.6 points per game last season and Kirilenko dropped in 11.9 — Millsap shoots a better percentage from the field (53.8), and is more efficient on the court (PER of 16.73).

So who starts? Only Jerry Sloan knows for certain, but my guess is that I don’t see him putting Kirilenko on the bench due to their personnel losses, which makes Millsap more valuable and better suited as a sixth man for the time being.