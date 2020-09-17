What started with a viral photo from Meyers Leonard of Jimmy Butler’s Bubble coffee shop has blossomed into a full-fledged business for Butler, who is now seeking a trademark for “Big Face Coffee,” according to a report from Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Winderman reports Butler is working with a Pittsburgh legal firm and his agent Bernie Lee to trademark Big Face Coffee after it gained popularity online and in Florida this summer.

The specifics of the filing, which Winderman acquired, are both pretty funny and very Jimmy Butler:

“The mark consists of The words BIG FACE over the words COFFEE, an asterisk before the C in the word COFFEE, a smiley face design in the O in COFFEE, and an asterisk after the E in COFFEE, with a squiggly line below the word COFFEE, and the words NO I.O.U.s in a white box beneath the squiggly line.”

Trademarking the brand name won’t be just a matter of jumping out in front of Floridians trying to make a buck. Lee told Winderman that Butler intends to sell a whole assortment of products and try to turn Big Face into a legitimate business.

More from Winderman’s report:

The filing said the Big Face Coffee operation includes goods and services such as “general apparel including hats and shirts,” “general housewares including mugs and cups,” “general café items including coffee beans, coffee grounds, candy bars, nuts, tea bags, loose leaf tea, sandwiches; baked goods including scones, muffins, cupcakes, bagels, cakes, cookies, bread, scones, cinnamon rolls, muffins, marshmallow rice treats.” But wait, there’s more, with the filing also including, “produce including whole fruits, packaged, fruits, vegetables,” and, of course, “non-alcoholic beverages including coffees, teas, sodas, seltzer, bottled water; alcoholic beverages including wine and beer.”

The news of Butler’s entrepreneurial hopes come after Nick DePaula of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Butler had formed a partnership with the athleisure brand Lululemon with branded Big Face apparel, which Butler debuted in the Bubble this week.

Sources: Jimmy Butler’s “Big Face Coffee” clothing is made by Lululemon. Butler has been wearing their apparel throughout the NBA restart and is closing in on a unique long-term partnership to become arguably the biggest face of the athletic brand. https://t.co/fWy0V2n26W — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 16, 2020

Not only is Butler making his conference finals debut in his first year with the Heat, but he’s also taking full advantage of the spotlight that playing on a great team gives him, as well as the marketing advantages of playing in the Bubble.