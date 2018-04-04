Getty Image

In the absence of Jimmy Butler, the Minnesota Timberwolves simply aren’t the same team. Some of that, of course, has to do with missing an All-Star wing, but Butler has seemingly observed some troubling signs during his injury absence and he shared them on Tuesday.

Butler practiced in full on Tuesday, a strong step toward his potential return from knee surgery that has kept the swingman on the shelf since Feb. 23. After practice, though, he didn’t hold back in evaluating what he’s seen out of the team.

“We gotta get tougher,” Butler said, via the team’s official website. “We gotta play like some dogs, with a sense of urgency. Teams just do whatever they want against us. I don’t like it but there ain’t no coach in the world that can make somebody play hard, ain’t no coach in the world that can make anybody want it. Everybody’s playing in the fight of their life, we gotta realize that and as a whole go out there and be the tougher team every single night, every single possession.”