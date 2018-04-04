Jimmy Butler Has Seen A Wolves Team That Needs To ‘Get Tougher’ During His Rehab

#Jimmy Butler
04.03.18 49 mins ago

Getty Image

In the absence of Jimmy Butler, the Minnesota Timberwolves simply aren’t the same team. Some of that, of course, has to do with missing an All-Star wing, but Butler has seemingly observed some troubling signs during his injury absence and he shared them on Tuesday.

Butler practiced in full on Tuesday, a strong step toward his potential return from knee surgery that has kept the swingman on the shelf since Feb. 23. After practice, though, he didn’t hold back in evaluating what he’s seen out of the team.

“We gotta get tougher,” Butler said, via the team’s official website. “We gotta play like some dogs, with a sense of urgency. Teams just do whatever they want against us. I don’t like it but there ain’t no coach in the world that can make somebody play hard, ain’t no coach in the world that can make anybody want it. Everybody’s playing in the fight of their life, we gotta realize that and as a whole go out there and be the tougher team every single night, every single possession.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 11 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP