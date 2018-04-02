Jimmy Butler Is Reportedly Participating In 5-On-5 Scrimmages With The Timberwolves

#NBA Playoffs #Jimmy Butler
04.02.18 14 mins ago

Getty Image

For fans in Minnesota, this was the season that the Timberwolves would finally turn things around. And, for the most part, they have. After adding Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague last summer, their young and talented core has proven that they can compete against the NBA’s elite teams.

In the process, they’ve assured that they’ll finish this season with a winning record for the first time in 13 years. They also have their eyes set on an equally-elusive postseason berth, which would mark their first playoff appearance since the 2004 season. But with four games left, they have just a 1.5-game lead on the ninth-place Nuggets, leaving them no margin for error as the season comes to a close.

The West standings have been chaotic, especially since the All-Star break, and Butler’s absence after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in February has rendered things that much more difficult. However, there was good news coming out of Minnesota on Monday as Butler has apparently been participating in full-contact practices with the team.

