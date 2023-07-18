Earlier this month, amid a wave of ESPN layoffs, it was reported that the company would be parting ways with longtime broadcaster and analyst Jeff Van Gundy, who served alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson as the network’s leading broadcast team, most notably during the NBA Finals over the past many years.

In the ensuing weeks, there have been some speculation and reports about who could succeed Van Gundy, including Doris Burke and former NBA head coach Doc Rivers to form a revamped ensemble with Breen. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, however, J.J. Redick appears to be a premier option to replace Van Gundy.

“Redick has zoomed to the top of the contenders’ list to join ESPN’s top NBA game broadcast team, sources tell Front Office Sports,” McCarthy wrote. “Redick, fellow ESPN analyst Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson, and four-time NBA head coach Doc Rivers are all in play to possibly succeed the laid-off Jeff Van Gundy, said sources.”

Since joining ESPN shortly after his retirement following the 2019-20 season, Redick’s been a mainstay on talk shows, namely “First Take,” and secondary broadcasts. He brings a blend of insightful commentary and witty banter with his partners. Should this move materialize, he’d be a beneficial addition to ESPN’s foremost broadcast team.