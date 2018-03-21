J.J. Redick’s Intense Pregame Routine Is Dialed In To The Second

Getty Image

The Sixers have exceeded expectations this season, riding the wave of young talent led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to a 39-30 record which is currently good for sixth in the East.

Along with their dynamic young star duo, Philadelphia has gotten strong contributions from a mix of young role players like Dario Saric and Robert Covington, as well as veterans like J.J. Redick, who signed a 1-year, $23 million deal in the offseason. While there was some initial sticker shock at Redick’s deal this summer, it made sense for the Sixers to shell out big money for one year to land a quality veteran to help accelerate their rebuild and take the next step in The Process.

To this point, that signing has worked out quite well as Redick has given the Sixers some much-needed floor spacing, shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range while averaging a career-high 16.7 points per game. Redick also plays a pivotal role in the locker room as one of Philadelphia’s few veterans with postseason experience, which could prove helpful as the Sixers move into their first playoff appearance in years.

If nothing else, one thing Redick can impart to some of his younger teammates is the importance of a routine as a professional athlete, although the others in the Philly locker room probably do not need to try and be quite as meticulous as Redick is on a day-to-day, minute-to-minute basis.