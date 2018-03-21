J.J. Redick’s Intense Pregame Routine Is Dialed In To The Second

#Philadelphia 76ers
03.21.18 43 mins ago

Getty Image

The Sixers have exceeded expectations this season, riding the wave of young talent led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to a 39-30 record which is currently good for sixth in the East.

Along with their dynamic young star duo, Philadelphia has gotten strong contributions from a mix of young role players like Dario Saric and Robert Covington, as well as veterans like J.J. Redick, who signed a 1-year, $23 million deal in the offseason. While there was some initial sticker shock at Redick’s deal this summer, it made sense for the Sixers to shell out big money for one year to land a quality veteran to help accelerate their rebuild and take the next step in The Process.

To this point, that signing has worked out quite well as Redick has given the Sixers some much-needed floor spacing, shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range while averaging a career-high 16.7 points per game. Redick also plays a pivotal role in the locker room as one of Philadelphia’s few veterans with postseason experience, which could prove helpful as the Sixers move into their first playoff appearance in years.

If nothing else, one thing Redick can impart to some of his younger teammates is the importance of a routine as a professional athlete, although the others in the Philly locker room probably do not need to try and be quite as meticulous as Redick is on a day-to-day, minute-to-minute basis.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJ.J. RedickPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 10 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP