Joakim Noah’s Stupid Rich Now So He Bought A 7,000 Square Foot Home In Chicago

10.13.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah has purchased a 7000 square foot house in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago for nearly $3 million.

You can find pictures of his new home here.

“Oh that’s a real nice staircase,” said a couple from House Hunters. “Oh and I really love the outdoor space. I can picture Joakim doing a lot grilling and entertaining out there. Wow this closet is real nice. But where is Joakim gonna put HIS stuff? Hahahaha. We’re so funny.”

It’s hard to believe that just 7 short years ago, Noah was posing for that photo above with David Stern at the NBA Draft while flashing a goofy smile and peace sign. Today he’s the owner of a Lincoln Park mansion.

The Bulls are expected to contend in the Eastern Conference after an off-season that saw the additions of Pau Gasol, rookies Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic, as well as the 2nd annual Derrick Rose Return To Basketball Activities.

