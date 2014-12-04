Joakim Noah Uses Body Double As Decoy In New Spot For Swingman Jerseys

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Chicago Bulls
12.04.14 4 years ago
Dwight Howard used a mini-me for his body double. Andrew Wiggins’ model forgot that he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. And Damian Lillard opted for preparation over likeness with his Swingman. Joakim Noah’s stand-in, though, is clearly the best and most committed actor yet.

In this amusing new spot for adidas’ NBA Swingman Jerseys, the Chicago Bulls superstar uses his Dermatologist body double as a decoy to dodge the media. Noah even returns the favor by performing medical procedures for his Swingman, too.

“Joakim took a mole off a 12 year-old for me while I caught a matinee.”

Hilarious.

The new Swingman jerseys are designed with a premium mesh material and new name and number application that more closely replicates the authentic jerseys worn on-court by NBA players. The jerseys feature a slimmer cut than their predecessors by offering a more tailored, stylish fit to wearers.

The adidas NBA Swingman jerseys are available now at NBAStore.com, the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue and team retailers for $110.

Check out more detailed pics of the new Swingman jerseys on the next page…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Chicago Bulls
TAGSadidasAdidas NBA Revolution 30 Swingman JerseyCHICAGO BULLSJOAKIM NOAHStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP