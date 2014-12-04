Joakim Noah Uses Body Double As Decoy In New Spot For Swingman Jerseys

In this amusing new spot for adidas’ NBA Swingman Jerseys, the Chicago Bulls superstar uses his Dermatologist body double as a decoy to dodge the media. Noah even returns the favor by performing medical procedures for his Swingman, too.

“Joakim took a mole off a 12 year-old for me while I caught a matinee.”

Hilarious.

The new Swingman jerseys are designed with a premium mesh material and new name and number application that more closely replicates the authentic jerseys worn on-court by NBA players. The jerseys feature a slimmer cut than their predecessors by offering a more tailored, stylish fit to wearers.

The adidas NBA Swingman jerseys are available now at NBAStore.com, the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue and team retailers for $110.

Check out more detailed pics of the new Swingman jerseys on the next page…