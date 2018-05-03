Watch Brett Brown Lose A $100 Bet To Joel Embiid At Sixers Shootaround

Getty Image

The Sixers will look to even their series with the Celtics at one game a piece on Thursday night in Boston after getting blitzed in Game 1.

Joel Embiid did his part on the offensive end in the first game, but the rest of the Sixers could not find their range from distance and the result was a 117-101 loss to a shorthanded Celtics squad. Philadelphia doesn’t seem to be putting too much pressure on themselves as they hope that shots start to fall and they can put forth a better defensive effort in Game 2.

During Thursday’s shootaround at TD Garden, things were pretty loose and even featured coach Brett Brown losing a $100 bet to Joel Embiid over whether his star center could juggle a basketball 20 times with his feet.