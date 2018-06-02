The Bills Took A Page From The Sixers’ Playbook By Trying To Trademark ‘Respect The Process’

The Philadelphia 76ers have their own unique brand of chaos happening right now, with general manager Bryan Collangelo possibly using burner accounts to criticize the team online. It’s a drama that Joel Embiid has followed closely along with the rest of us. But if Embiid cares about his intellectual property, he’s also looking at a very specific trademark filing from the Buffalo Bills.

If you’re not familiar with the sloganeering of also-ran NFL franchises and their rookie head coaches, let me catch you up here. Sean McDermott began referencing the “process” early in his coaching career in Buffalo. It’s a clear reference to the Process that Sam Hinkie coined when he was the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers. Any rational sports fan could see that it was blatant theft at worst and light borrowing at best.

In fact, the team’s official slogan in the locker room was “Playoff Caliber,” which was ironic for a team that had an 18-year playoff drought until they actually made the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. That happened mostly thanks to some Andy Dalton heroics, as the Bills were somehow able to overcome one of the worst coaching decisions in the history of modern football to make the playoffs anyway.

