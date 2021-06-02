The Philadelphia 76ers will not have Joel Embiid’s services for Wednesday night’s Game 5 against the Washington Wizards. The team announced an update on the status of the big man’s knee injury, and while he is officially listed as day-to-day, the injury he suffered means he will be unable to take the floor for the potential closeout game.

In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, the Sixers said that Embiid has formally been diagnosed with “a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.” The good news for the Sixers, beyond the fact that it sounds like Embiid could take the floor soon, is that the team believes it will be able to handle the injury via a “physical therapy and treatment program.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added some details as to what will determine Embiid’s ability to take the floor moving forward in the postseason.

Managing potential swelling and pain on the knee will play a significant part in how soon Embiid returns to the floor. Team says "the injury will be managed with a physical therapy and treatment program." https://t.co/qLs2EgVf5G — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

This lines up with reporting from Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, who brought word on Tuesday night that “the Sixers feel good about the ability to manage Embiid’s health from a long-term/overall playoff perspective.” Previously, the team had considered Embiid doubtful to play in Game 5.

Embiid hurt his knee during the Sixers’ Game 4 loss to the Wizards.