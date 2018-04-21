Stepping On Joel Embiid’s Mask Cost Justise Winslow $15,000

Getty Image

Things got chippy between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, but the heavily-favored Sixers emerged victorious in relatively-lopsided fashion.

Joel Embiid‘s return garnered all kinds of headlines in advance of the game, and the always entertaining center also happened to play (very) well, to the tune of 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 30 minutes. Still, one particular incident drew a lot of attention and, now, a monetary fine.

Heat forward Justise Winslow was captured stepping on Embiid’s newly-fashioned facemask during the second quarter, and as a result of that incident, the NBA announced on Friday evening that they were fining the former Duke standout $15,000. The official announcement indicated that Winslow’s fine came as a result of “unsportsmanlike conduct for intentionally stepping on the facemask…of Embiid.”