The Sixers Took Game 3 From The Heat In The Chippiest Game Of The First Round

04.19.18

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat do not like each other. There were the battles all year long between Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside, there was Goran Dragic’s layup to end Game 2 when Miami had a win locked up that made Philadelphia upset, and there was Dragic’s rather straightforward reaction to that general sense of poor sportsmanship from the Sixers.

So with Game 3 heading to the notoriously hostile American Airlines Arena and Embiid back in the fold for the first time this series, there was a sense that those boiling tensions could lead to a chippy game. And my goodness, did we get some physical play and trash talk between these two teams. When the dust settled, though, the Sixers made a statement by picking up a 128-108 victory against the Heat.

There were plenty of tense moments, like the altercation between Dwyane Wade and Justin Anderson, and Justise Winslow trying to snap Embiid’s protective goggles in half. Beyond those, there were other moments where there was obvious emotion and bad blood on display. Take, for instance, this series of blocks involving Embiid and Winslow.

