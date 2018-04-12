Twitter/@DennisChambers_

The Sixers are red hot heading into the playoffs, winning their final 16 games of the regular season to lock up the third seed in the East and a matchup with the Miami Heat in the first round.

Making Philadelphia’s run even more impressive is that they’ve done so despite being without All-Star center Joel Embiid for the past two weeks after he suffered a facial fracture against the Knicks in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. The Sixers have cruised along without him but know they need him back to have any chance of a deep postseason run.

The good news is that a masked Joel Embiid has returned to the court to work on his game and get back in playing shape, with an eye on returning at some point in the first round, although it’s “unlikely” he can play in Game 1. In any case, Embiid seems to be in good spirits regarding his mask and even has a new nickname that he dropped on the people via Twitter on Wednesday night.