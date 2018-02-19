Getty Image

No player was involved in more events over All-Star Weekend than Joel Embiid. The Sixers’ budding superstar was voted into the All-Star Game as a starter, participated in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game, meaning he was on the court at Staples Center for all three nights of events.

It’s a bit ironic that Embiid, a player whose young career has been defined partially by injuries and minutes restrictions, would find himself in all three events, but the man loves to put on a show for the fans. Embiid was, unsurprisingly, used sparingly in the Rising Stars game, but after being unable to compete in the game last year he wanted to be sure to be there even though he has already emerged as an elite, All-Star level talent.

On Thursday night, prior to his weekend kicking into high gear, Embiid spoke with Dime Magazine (via Mtn Dew Kickstart) about what it means to him to be an All-Star, taking pride in becoming a versatile offensive threat, playing with Steph Curry, the Sixers’ young trio of stars, texting with Sam Hinkie, video games and dumpling classes.