Joel Embiid Returns To Twitter, Offers Take On Celebrity Photo Scandal

Joel Embiid’s eight-day Twitter hiatus is over. His reign atop the NBA’s social media throne, though, is anything but. Instead of continuing to propagate his fictional romantic escapades, the Philadelphia 76ers rookie took to the web and offered his thoughts on – what else? – the scores of illicit celebrity photos that have been illegally obtained by hackers.

Embiid officially announced his highly anticipated comeback at 4:15 yesterday afternoon.

I haven't tweeted in a long time. I'm back — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 24, 2014

…and it didn’t even take him 24 hours to make some playful headlines. This time, though, his tweets were of a far more serious subject matter.

Looking at those nudes like😁😁 pic.twitter.com/Qdp6hPBmrL — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 25, 2014

Why is everyone always acting crazy when pics are leaked??? I mean we've all seen a woman's body — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 25, 2014

I feel guilty.. My mama didn't raise me like that — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 25, 2014

We’ll let Embiid’s sentiments speak for themselves. This is just further indication, though, that his social media antics are perhaps the most incendiary in the NBA. Not bad for a rookie.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.