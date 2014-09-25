Joel Embiid Returns To Twitter, Offers Take On Celebrity Photo Scandal

09.25.14 4 years ago

Joel Embiid’s eight-day Twitter hiatus is over. His reign atop the NBA’s social media throne, though, is anything but. Instead of continuing to propagate his fictional romantic escapades, the Philadelphia 76ers rookie took to the web and offered his thoughts on – what else? – the scores of illicit celebrity photos that have been illegally obtained by hackers.

Embiid officially announced his highly anticipated comeback at 4:15 yesterday afternoon.

…and it didn’t even take him 24 hours to make some playful headlines. This time, though, his tweets were of a far more serious subject matter.

We’ll let Embiid’s sentiments speak for themselves. This is just further indication, though, that his social media antics are perhaps the most incendiary in the NBA. Not bad for a rookie.

