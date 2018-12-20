Getty Image

Joel Embiid is a very competitive person. Scratch that. Everybody in the NBA is competitive, but Embiid takes it to another level. T.J. McConnell is just as competitive as the next guy, but even he is impressed sometimes by the sheer competitive nature of his big man teammate. McConnell has been a part of the 76ers throughout the entirety of “The Process” which means he’s seen it all. From worst team in the NBA to a playoff contender. McConnell was there.

He also once saw his wife and Embiid try to kill each other over a board game. Remember that whole competitive thing? Yeah, even when he’s off the court Embiid is still insanely competitive. Throw in McConnell’s extremely competitive wife and you got yourself one heck of a story, via The Players’ Tribune.