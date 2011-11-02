John Calipari & Kentucky Nab 6-10 Basketball / Football Star Recruit

HighSchoolHoop.com has the story of John Calipari‘s latest recruiting asset at Kentucky – 6-10 Willie Cauley.
Cauley is not only a highly-touted big man prospect, but he is also a problem on the football field. HSH has highlights of Cauley on the hardwood and the gridiron.
Wow, this kid is surprisingly coordinated for his size and can really run. If he starts to focus on Basketball full time he could actually become a problem. He is also a match up nightmare on the football field because of that height. He just has to be well aware of those safeties like Ed Reed, Brain Dawkins, and Adrian Wilson who will take your f^king head off in order to stop you from catching a pass.
project…with a TON of upside
Definitely a project on the basketball court, but the thing is that Kentucky doesn’t need him to be ready right away, right? Anything he adds to an already loaded roster is gravy. And if he develops quickly? Monster.