John Calipari Reportedly Has ‘Serious Interest’ In The Coaching Job At UCLA

03.20.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

This is John Calipari‘s time of year. Not only is college basketball’s most high-profile coach prepping his Kentucky Wildcats for the NCAA Tournament as they square off against No. 15 Abilene Christian on Thursday; it’s also the time of year that Coach Cal faces annual questions about his future and whether he might jump ship to the NBA or elsewhere in the collegiate ranks.

Calipari is the highest-paid coach in college basketball, and he’s also one of its best recruiters. He’s a three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year, he’s led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances, including a National Championship in 2012.

Now, it appears the UCLA Bruins might be trying to lure him away from Lexington. The Bruins fired head coach Steve Alford earlier this season and are known to covet Calipari as their next head coach, and according to a recent report, the feeling might be mutual.

