The Milwaukee Bucks have been on fire to start the season. They’ve sprinted out to a 10-4 record in the first month and are securely in the No. 2 spot in the East behind only the Toronto Raptors. Much of that is thanks to dominant play of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has landed himself firmly atop the current MVP rankings.

He’s averaging 25.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, all stellar numbers, but it’s undoubtedly been his team’s success in the early going that has galvanized his MVP legitimacy. Now Antentokounmpo and the Bucks will have to move forward without one of their most important energy guys off the bench.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that backup center John Henson has a torn ligament in his wrist that will require surgery and could sideline him until late-February.