John Wall & adidas Unveil New J Wall 1 Colorways

#Style – Kicks and Gear
10.07.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The upcoming adidas signature shoe for John Wall is getting two new “Alernate Away” colorways with their trademark vertical lines in blue and white for the adidas J Wall 1. The first colorway drops Oct. 1, but the newest colorways come in time for Christmas.

Wall will wear both red versions on the road this season to match with the Wizards uniforms.

The “away” colorway has a red upper with the air mesh to let the foot breathe. The red contrasts nicely with the navy blue vertical three stripes on both sides of the shoe leading down to the adiprene+ midsole with red splatter print finished in a gum outsole.

The “Alternate Away” version also sports a red upper, but it’s contrasted by three white vertical stripes and a white tumbled leather toe cap. Red and gold splatter print decorates the full length fit-frame and adiprene+ midsole.

Both “away” colorways come with the John Wall logo with the “J” crossing over the “W” in his intials, but don’t think you’ll be able to do this when you’re rocking them:

The J Wall 1 “Alternate Away” launches at adidas.com and Foot Locker on December 5.

#Style – Kicks and Gear
