John Wall Is Reportedly Considering Season-Ending Heel Surgery

Getty Image

It’s been a rough season for the Washington Wizards, which got off to a brutal start to the year and currently sit at 13-23. The bottom of the Eastern Conference hasn’t been great, though, so Washington is only 4.5 games back of the No. 8 spot and a potential berth in the postseason.

However, some potentially devastating news surfaced on Saturday afternoon that would make the Wizards’ push for a playoff spot exponentially harder. According to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, Wall met with a foot specialist about potentially getting surgery on a pesky left heel injury. The report was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.