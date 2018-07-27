John Wall Had The Same Reaction As Everyone Else When DeMarcus Cousins Joined The Warriors

#Golden State Warriors
Associate Editor
07.26.18

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors’ decision to sign DeMarcus Cousins one day after LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers stunned the basketball world. No one saw the move coming, including one of Cousins’ closest friends and former teammates at the University of Kentucky, as John Wall was apparently blindsided by the move.

Wall is doing his annual offseason video series with Ballislife.com, which follows him around as he gets prepared for the upcoming season. The first video of the 2018 series starts with the clip of Wall learning about Cousins’ decision, and as it turns out, he had the same reaction that basically everyone else had.

Later in the video, Wall gives a more nuanced take regarding Cousins heading to Golden State.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJOHN WALLWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 6 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 7 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP