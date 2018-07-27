Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors’ decision to sign DeMarcus Cousins one day after LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers stunned the basketball world. No one saw the move coming, including one of Cousins’ closest friends and former teammates at the University of Kentucky, as John Wall was apparently blindsided by the move.

Wall is doing his annual offseason video series with Ballislife.com, which follows him around as he gets prepared for the upcoming season. The first video of the 2018 series starts with the clip of Wall learning about Cousins’ decision, and as it turns out, he had the same reaction that basically everyone else had.

John Wall got me WEAK 💀 pic.twitter.com/uQlB73e9lf — Ball Is Life™ 🏀 (@BallOnIy) July 26, 2018

Later in the video, Wall gives a more nuanced take regarding Cousins heading to Golden State.