Are John Wall & Bradley Beal The Best Backcourt In The NBA? Wall Thinks So

A lot of people figured the Wizards made a mistake giving John Wall a max extension last summer. But the former No. 1 pick led the Wizards to a No. 5 seed in the East and a thorough, 4-1 beatdown of the Bulls in the first round. Now Wall believes he and second-year shooting guard Bradley Beal are the best backcourt in the NBA.

AP freelancer Ben Standig put the question to Wall recently:

Is there a better backcourt than Wall & Beal? Wall: "Not in my opinion." #wizardstalk — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 19, 2014

Wall did acknowledge the Oakland splash brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, shot better than he did, but not his teammate, Beal:

Wall: "I don't think we shoot as well as those guys from Golden State, but that's all they do better than us, I think." #wizardstalk — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 19, 2014

Wall: "We do everything better than [Curry/Klay] except for shooting. I'm the only one not in that shooting category. Brad right with 'em." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 19, 2014

Who is the best backcourt in the NBA?

