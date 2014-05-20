Are John Wall & Bradley Beal The Best Backcourt In The NBA? Wall Thinks So

05.19.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

A lot of people figured the Wizards made a mistake giving John Wall a max extension last summer. But the former No. 1 pick led the Wizards to a No. 5 seed in the East and a thorough, 4-1 beatdown of the Bulls in the first round. Now Wall believes he and second-year shooting guard Bradley Beal are the best backcourt in the NBA.

AP freelancer Ben Standig put the question to Wall recently:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wall did acknowledge the Oakland splash brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, shot better than he did, but not his teammate, Beal:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Who is the best backcourt in the NBA?

