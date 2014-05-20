Are John Wall & Bradley Beal The Best Backcourt In The NBA? Wall Thinks So

A lot of people figured the Wizards made a mistake giving John Wall a max extension last summer. But the former No. 1 pick led the Wizards to a No. 5 seed in the East and a thorough, 4-1 beatdown of the Bulls in the first round. Now Wall believes he and second-year shooting guard Bradley Beal are the best backcourt in the NBA.
AP freelancer Ben Standig put the question to Wall recently:
Is there a better backcourt than Wall & Beal? Wall: "Not in my opinion." #wizardstalk
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 19, 2014
Wall did acknowledge the Oakland splash brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, shot better than he did, but not his teammate, Beal:
Wall: "I don't think we shoot as well as those guys from Golden State, but that's all they do better than us, I think." #wizardstalk
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 19, 2014
Wall: "We do everything better than [Curry/Klay] except for shooting. I'm the only one not in that shooting category. Brad right with 'em."
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 19, 2014
Who is the best backcourt in the NBA?
Love the confidence. But nothing beats talk, better than backing it up on the court.
Or did Arenas hijack his Twitter account?
They aren’t better than Lowry and Derozen or a gimpy Diva Williams and Joe Johnson… Wall need to focus on showing up better for his team…they should have beaten Pacers. They can take the next step to be the best tho…just have to be more imposing