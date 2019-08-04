Getty Image

It wasn’t that long ago that John Wall was one of the most exciting players in the NBA. The Wizards guard used his mix of speed and athleticism to pick apart defenses by getting to the rim and finding teammates in passing lanes. These skills earned Wall one of the most lucrative contracts in the NBA, a supermax extension.

Wall signed the extension back in 2017 and this will be the first season it takes effect. At the time it felt like Wall was pushing the NBA towards a new era where the supermax was going to become the norm for keeping young stars in the same location, but that hasn’t been the case. Only Wall, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, and Damian Lillard have signed one so far, with multiple players, like new Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, either passing on the opportunity to sign one by requesting trades before one can even be offered.

In an interview with The Athletic, Wall was asked for his thoughts on the recent trend from players to not take a supermax. For Wall, that was never a thought that even crossed his mind.