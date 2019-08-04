It wasn’t that long ago that John Wall was one of the most exciting players in the NBA. The Wizards guard used his mix of speed and athleticism to pick apart defenses by getting to the rim and finding teammates in passing lanes. These skills earned Wall one of the most lucrative contracts in the NBA, a supermax extension.
Wall signed the extension back in 2017 and this will be the first season it takes effect. At the time it felt like Wall was pushing the NBA towards a new era where the supermax was going to become the norm for keeping young stars in the same location, but that hasn’t been the case. Only Wall, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, and Damian Lillard have signed one so far, with multiple players, like new Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, either passing on the opportunity to sign one by requesting trades before one can even be offered.
In an interview with The Athletic, Wall was asked for his thoughts on the recent trend from players to not take a supermax. For Wall, that was never a thought that even crossed his mind.
“Everybody got their own decision, but where I come from, it’s “I ain’t turning down no money.” It’s just as simple as that. I’m going to keep it real with you. Without the money, I’m still going to play the game the way I love to play it because that’s what I love to do.
…
I play because I love it, but I’m not turning down that kind of money. One, I love where I’m at. I love D.C. My loyalty is to D.C. To hear a lot of Wizards people, Tommy (Sheppard, the new general manager), (managing partner) Ted Leonsis and (Monumental Sports and Entertainment senior vice president) Zach Leonsis and all those guys, the whole community is behind me, and they’re not giving up on me, so that’s big for me. I’m not one of those guys that wants to play for multiple teams. I want to play for one organization.”