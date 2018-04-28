Getty Image

The Washington Wizards’ oftentimes tumultuous season came to an end on Friday night at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, who capped off their opening-round series with a 102-92 victory in Game 6 to take the 4-2 series win and advance to the conference semifinals.

The Wizards withstood all sorts of turmoil during the 2017-2018 campaign, including a key injury to All-Star point guard John Wall that forced him to miss a significant stretch, which subsequently led to locker-room discord that spilled over into the media at various points and proved costly to team chemistry and morale.

Still reeling from Friday’s postseason elimination, Wall didn’t pull any punches when speaking to the media after the game, telling reporters that the onus is now on the team’s front office to surround he and backcourt mate Bradley Beal with the type of talent that will get them over the hump, suggesting in the process that everyone else should be expendable.