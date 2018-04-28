John Wall Implied That Everyone Except He And Bradley Beal Should Be On The Trading Block

#2018 NBA Playoffs
04.27.18 53 mins ago

Getty Image

The Washington Wizards’ oftentimes tumultuous season came to an end on Friday night at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, who capped off their opening-round series with a 102-92 victory in Game 6 to take the 4-2 series win and advance to the conference semifinals.

The Wizards withstood all sorts of turmoil during the 2017-2018 campaign, including a key injury to All-Star point guard John Wall that forced him to miss a significant stretch, which subsequently led to locker-room discord that spilled over into the media at various points and proved costly to team chemistry and morale.

Still reeling from Friday’s postseason elimination, Wall didn’t pull any punches when speaking to the media after the game, telling reporters that the onus is now on the team’s front office to surround he and backcourt mate Bradley Beal with the type of talent that will get them over the hump, suggesting in the process that everyone else should be expendable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBradley BealJOHN WALLWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 4 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 4 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 5 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP