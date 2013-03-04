Video: John Wall’s Insane 360-Degree Layup

#Video
03.04.13 5 years ago

We’ve seen 360-degree layups before from people like Nick Young and Vince Carter. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive. It also doesn’t matter that John Wall pulled this one off against Spencer Hawes, who is the definition of a stone pillar on defense. Washington has looked like a new team with Wall in the lineup, and this is probably his best highlight since returning from his knee injury.

How good will Wall be one year from now?

