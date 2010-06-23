John Wall’s Signature Shoe: Reebok ZigTech Slash

First there was Allen Iverson, leading the NBA into a whole new generation of basketball. Almost 15 years later, they’ve signed his heir apparent: John Wall. This morning, right outside Times Square, Reebok decided to go big with their new No. 1 as they unveiled the soon-to-be rookie’s signature shoe: the Reebok ZigTech Slash.
“The energy drink for your feet.”
A catchy slogan that resonates from Wall’s first 30-second spot that will air during the NBA Draft tomorrow night. And if it’s one thing Wall is going to bring to the franchise is energy. As the festivities got underway, it was only fitting that Jay-Z‘s “Public Service Announcement” blasted from the speakers as Reebok loudly announced their reintroduction, right before Wall arrived to another apt Jay-Z anthem: “A Star Is Born.”
“I’m going to stop the first kid I see wearing them,” says Wall. “It will be crazy to see high school players and other guys wearing my signature shoe.”
For those looking to get their hands on a pair, the ZigTech Slash will hit stores nationwide on October 15th.
lol …look at Wall’s face in that pic.
“i cant believe how ugly my first signature shoe is …ugh!”
Those are horrible.
Shoulda signed with Nike…..SWOOSH!
john, you need to call your agent and tell reebok to make you a new shoe. as charles barkley would say about ur shoe, “thas TRBL”
Looks like a Smurf threw up on his feet. WTF?
Everyone doesn’t need to sign with Nike Sho-Nuff. I remember when there were at least 8-9 brands in the league and you had options. Now there are only two basketball companies, Nike and Adidas. Designers have to step their game up. It will be hard to catch up in technology with Nike, but fewer kids got injured back in the day than they do today. So maybe it’s not the shoes that make you great. But I agree with you on one thing, those kicks are terrible. If I pay somebody to rock my shoes, I’m going to design a shoe that won’t be on the clearance rack before the season starts.
Chris B.
[www.arch-usa.com]
Reebok? Are you serious? Can anyone name the Reebok team? I dont think so. Nike or Die. And Wall is definitately going to drown with these shoes. Horrible business move and horrible shoe
WOW…this is the UGLIEST shoe i’ve ever seen. What else ranks up there with this TRBL shoe?
nice, looks different
UGLY! (Your comment was a bit too short. Please go back and try again.)
kobe called, he wants his ZK 3’s back
[theshoegame.com]
@ Celts Fan – Looks like someone stepped on a smurf.
Wall needs to rape some bitch to get out of his Reebok contract then sign with Nike.
man… that is fcuking fugly… he’d be happy to see anyone beyond 8th grade to wear that damn shoes…
if john wall’ career winds up anywhere near the level of these shoes, then, i must say… epic fail!
yuck………………
Was he being PUNKED?
Y’all obviously haven’t tried on a zigtech shoe yet…mofos are Hellas comfy andrl responsive
with that being said though…I do agree that the shoe above is ugly…designers should have tried to offset the ugliness of that zigzag pattern with a more sleek and traditional design…those right there look kinda like Timb’s
An here’s an even uglier colourway
[www.nicekicks.com]
why couldn’t reebok just hook him up with a pair of pumps?
Dang, i guess i must have bad taste or something cuz i think im the only 1 that likes the shoe lol either that or its a handful of haters
At least the white colorway almost looks more Shawthrowbackish
these are nasty, type A ugly.
BUT, props on going with Reebok. Shit, fo 25 mil, why the hell not.
wtf is he thinking… Wtf is the designer team of Reebok thinking??
Reebok can cut the payroll by half and pay me to design his shoes and I will make his kicks a top seller
I agree with the dude who said should’ve just reissued some john wall pump omni. wearing them now and they kill any shoe i’ve ever owned.
they iight. all black tho.
looks good to me
He’ll be with nike in a few years….
Dear Hatrrrs,
How does Phil Knight’s swoosh taste? Hahaha.
You want to know what’s f’ing boring? Monopolies! It does no one any good if the NBA is just a sea of swoosh
This is good for JW, it’s good for Reebok, & it’s good for Basketball.
We don’t know how these things are going to perform on hardwood yet, but I’d rather keep an open mind, if nothing else, these will sell because JW is going to explode….
Why all the backlash?? I actually dig these shoes alot, its different and out the norm of Nike and Adidas which quite frankly tired of.
People so dumb. You got to understand shoe deal are all about money. You think millionaires walk around rocking high top sneakers. Nike is full of athletes from every sport and will not offer the kind of money to a potential superstar like Reebok will. Shoes dont make a player. If you want to be cute on the court be a cheerleader. Good business move. NBA career is not promised from season to season. Not the best looking shoe but the best move.
wow… what was Jwall smokin… are you kidding me with these shoes???
nobody gunna wear those
nastiest shoes iv seen. those shoes from china look better
goodluck reebok with these ones
I think they’re decent. Not the best look, but I’d wear ’em.
I’d rock that shoe, only on the court though.
Yeah when I first heard John wall signed with reebok I was pissed. But you can’t really get mad at him, $25 mil over 5 years? That’s insane. Nike/adidas weren’t about to give him anything near that!
I so much wanna root for Reebok to make a comeback, but dang…these shoes are straight ugly. Not to mention, the entire Zigzag campaign is just horrible. They need to fire everybody there and try to hire some folks (designers) from Nike. Seriously, I feel bad for Reebok. These shoes are simply ugly.
i love the shoes. i may have bad taste or sumthin idk but i think the shoes r hott!
He’s gettin paid 25 million for 5 years just for those shoes so I bet he likes them
And u will c them stepping on ur face dunking on players
JOHN WALL THE GREATEST NUMBER 1 DRAFT PICK OF ALL TIME FINALLY HAS HIS OWN SHOE (YOU BET YOUR ASS WHEN THESE COME OUT I’M GOING TO GET THEM) IF YOU GET THESE SHOES YOU GOT TO KNOW HOW TO PLAY THE GAME OF BASKETBALL OR YOU AREN’T REP-PIN HIS LATEST AND GREATEST DESIGN.
Ay Mike Locke, you have obviously never worn a pair of ZigTechs, because they’re probably the most comfortable trainers on the market right now. Haven’t met anyone yet who has them and doesn’t like them. I’ll be interested to see how the technology translates on the basketball court, and I’d definitely be willing to give these a try.
are you guys kidding me those shoes are mad nice especially the ones that the on boy said are worst. these shoes are mad cool looking and they are very light and comfortable probably one of the best shoes for basketball ill probably get a pair
It loks ok to me if john wears then ill wear them simple as tht : NEXT JORDAN IN THE MAKING !
These are Fresh!
yall niggas is haters them shoes is tight so knock it off renzy renz
sorry, I don’t get it
John, I like ur shoe i am going to get a pair during christmas but i can’t wait till u have more
From what I’ve seen so far these shoes look great, I think this partnership is going to work out really well for John Wall and Reebok! [www.shoesreport.org]
I live in Lexington Kentucky home of the Kentucky Wildcats and everyone I have talked to says they think the shoe is ugly as hell. I would maybe wear them if I was back in 5th grade but lets face it, noone on the court is going to take you seriously when you have on Bozo The Clown shoes. Wall should’ve signed with Nike, they have way better marketing. Who ever came up with this design should be shot.
Nobody should say anything about john wall’s shoes because he is a awsome ball player, well look he was the # 1 draft pick in the NBA, no he is not going to have the hottest shoe because he is just now going to the NBA, so no one should say anything
They are way better than Micheal Jordan’s, hands down
They look like a big old boot with the ziggy joints on the bottom….
ALL YALL SUUPPA DICK EATIN HATERS Are MAD CUZ YALL DNT HAVE A SHOE..REGARDLESS OF WAT IT LOOK LIKE PPL Are GOING TO BUY THEM..WATCH.. SO FOR THE FEW WHO DON’t BUY THEM OR AT LEAST SAY THEY NOT (fakers)… $25 mil is enuff said.. Now Comment bout That
why yall hattin on his shoes.
its not like you guys have signature shoes..
these shoes are for athletes &nd for basketball NOT for fashion – their not nearly as ugly as yu ppl hating on his shoe their comfortable & they are cute im def. getting a pair to workout in – yu lame ppl better join the wave &nd FYI yur opinion doesn’t even matter its his choice he still signing them checks &nd people are still goin to buy them &nd thats more $$$ &nd fame for john – lmao NOBODY likes a haterr go john wall yur def. #1 to me