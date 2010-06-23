John Wall’s Signature Shoe: Reebok ZigTech Slash

First there was Allen Iverson, leading the NBA into a whole new generation of basketball. Almost 15 years later, they’ve signed his heir apparent: John Wall. This morning, right outside Times Square, Reebok decided to go big with their new No. 1 as they unveiled the soon-to-be rookie’s signature shoe: the Reebok ZigTech Slash.

“The energy drink for your feet.”

A catchy slogan that resonates from Wall’s first 30-second spot that will air during the NBA Draft tomorrow night. And if it’s one thing Wall is going to bring to the franchise is energy. As the festivities got underway, it was only fitting that Jay-Z‘s “Public Service Announcement” blasted from the speakers as Reebok loudly announced their reintroduction, right before Wall arrived to another apt Jay-Z anthem: “A Star Is Born.”

“I’m going to stop the first kid I see wearing them,” says Wall. “It will be crazy to see high school players and other guys wearing my signature shoe.”

For those looking to get their hands on a pair, the ZigTech Slash will hit stores nationwide on October 15th.

