Jordan Brand Unveiled Its 2018 Holiday Collection Featuring Plenty Of Retros

10.04.18 2 hours ago

Jordan

With the holiday season just around the corner, Jordan Brand unveiled its upcoming line of sneakers for the final months of 2018. This year’s holiday collection from Jordan includes a number of retros, with colorways inspired by other famed Nike sneakers, as well as a pair of new Jordan XXXIII colorways.

The two XXXIII’s set to hit the U.S. market are an all-black colorway and a multi-colored sneaker — unfortunately the icy silver and jade colorway unveiled is a China exclusive. They will be the second and third colorways released after the initial Future of Flight look drops on Oct. 18.

Jordan

Jordan

