With the holiday season just around the corner, Jordan Brand unveiled its upcoming line of sneakers for the final months of 2018. This year’s holiday collection from Jordan includes a number of retros, with colorways inspired by other famed Nike sneakers, as well as a pair of new Jordan XXXIII colorways.

The two XXXIII’s set to hit the U.S. market are an all-black colorway and a multi-colored sneaker — unfortunately the icy silver and jade colorway unveiled is a China exclusive. They will be the second and third colorways released after the initial Future of Flight look drops on Oct. 18.

