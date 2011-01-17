Jordan Brand – Black History Month Collection

With the limited edition Black History Month Collection dropping next month, you knew that Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse were going to lace their guys will special shoes for today’s Martin Luther King Day games. With that said, check out six different models from Jordan Brand fashioned in black and gold in honor of the holiday.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.