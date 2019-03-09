Getty Image

Each year, a select group of the nation’s top high school basketball recruits come together to put on a small handful of exhibitions in the spring to showcase their talent and give the world a glimpse into the future of hoops stardom.

There’s the McDonald’s All-American Game, perhaps the best known of these exhibitions, as well as the Nike Hoop Summit, which pits American and international high school players against one another in a competition that more closely resembles FIBA and Olympic play.

The Jordan Brand Classic has itself gained more notoriety in the past two decades as an annual contest that features a snapshot of D-1 prospects, several of whom will likely go one-and-done as they enter the NBA draft following their initial NCAA seasons. On Friday, the Jordan Brand Classic revealed its rosters for the game that will tip off on Saturday, April 20, in Las Vegas.

Rosters for the Jordan Brand Classic (@JordanClassic) were released today. Really good mix of highly touted guys with interesting prospects snubbed by McDonald's or Hoop Summit. Should be a really interesting weekend in Brooklyn. Game on 4/20 pic.twitter.com/xfR07yag5c — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 9, 2019

The game, now in its 18th year, will feature top prospects like Cole Anthony, James Wiseman, Vernon Carey Jr. and more at the new T-Mobile Arena. Scores of past and present NBA stars have previously participated in the exhibition, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.