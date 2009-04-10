Jordan Brand Dub Zero ’09

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.10.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

Check out pics of the Jordan Brand Dub Zero ’09 over on KixAndTheCity.com.

To totally honest with you I have always been on the fence in regards to the Dub Zero. As I type this I still wonder if it is a performance shoe or a lifestyle shoe. I will say that the 2009 version is very intriguing. I do like the embroidery mixed with the patent leather. You rarely can go wrong with patent leather.

The Black/Varsity Red/White Jordan Dub Zero is set to release on June 13th. for more info hit up http://www.Jumpman23.com or http://www.kixandthecity.com

