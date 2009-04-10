Check out pics of the Jordan Brand Dub Zero ’09 over on KixAndTheCity.com.
To totally honest with you I have always been on the fence in regards to the Dub Zero. As I type this I still wonder if it is a performance shoe or a lifestyle shoe. I will say that the 2009 version is very intriguing. I do like the embroidery mixed with the patent leather. You rarely can go wrong with patent leather.
The Black/Varsity Red/White Jordan Dub Zero is set to release on June 13th. for more info hit up http://www.Jumpman23.com or http://www.kixandthecity.com
I Love them and look forward to introducing them and the gear I have to go with em.
Lifestyle (tried to play ball in a couple pairs and my feet hurt, but most Jordans make my feet hurt when I ball in them)…and gotta agree on the embroidery (basket weave?) mixed with the patent. I like!
Jordan is making quantity not quality. I hate balling in Jordans too.
Got a question………If Jordan was gay, would you still idolize the man?
@Bruce-Hell no.@these sneaks-Yeah baby!
Way to show your ignorance, Doc. Nice. Idiot.
Why would you wear a ‘basketball’ shoe for something other than basketball? You lot are insane.
never a huge fan of the dub zero..nice colorway thou..def pass for me..just give me the space jams and i am very happy..nuff said!
They are str8…how much though??