Jordan Brand Announced The First Partners For Its $100 Million Pledge

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced a pledge to donate $100 million over the course of 10 years to support the fight against systemic racism in America.

Now, Jordan Brand has put together its inaugural list of partners, in addition to a list of categories that each partner will fit into over the next decade of giving by the Nike subsidiary. The first group of donations includes $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; $1 million to the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement; and $500,000 to Black Voters Matter.

Jordan himself has also taken on a front-facing role in this program.

“I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S.,” he said in a press release. “There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that holds us back from full participation in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls. We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community’s voice to be heard.”

With a name like Jordan’s and through Nike’s reach, this program is already showing the power it will have in the coming years.