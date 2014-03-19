Jordan Brand Unveils The Jordan Flight Runner

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
03.18.14 4 years ago

Jordan Brand is using Nike‘s technology at their disposal after decades of crafting some of the world’s best running shoes. Now they’re expanding their reach into other sports besides basketball with the Jordan Flight Runner, their first running and training shoe for all athletes.

The combination of Dynamic Fit technology and Nike Zoom cushioning creates the perfect complement for training and conditioning the top athletes in the world. An advanced heat-and-pressure fusion process creates a lightweight bond, and fused mesh at the forefront provides ventilation without sacrificing style with the shroud of the shoe welded together for an aerodynamic base. Athletes keep getting bigger and stronger and the emphasis on heel sport and responsive cushioning provides the backbone for the new generation of athlete.

Jordan Brand’s NCAA teams, University of North Carolina, Georgetown University, Marquette University, and University of California at Berkeley already debuted the new sneaker in the conference tournaments, so look for them during the Madness of March.

The Jordan Flight Runner will be available at select retail stores and Jordan.com on May 1 for a suggested retail price of $110.

(NIKE)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSFlight RunnerJordan BrandJordan Flight RunnerNIKENike Jordan Flight RunnerStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP