Getty Image

Jordan Clarkson is just 25 years old, but here in his fourth season in the NBA, he’s been blessed with opportunities that many players can only dream about. The first came on draft night in 2014 when, as a late second-round pick of the Wizards, he was traded to the Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

He spent his first two seasons under the tutelage of Kobe Bryant, during which he quickly established himself as a serious scoring threat. Now, after a trade deadline deal that sent him to the Cavs, he’s playing alongside another all-time great in LeBron James.

Clarkson joined the CavsHQ radio show earlier this week where he talked about what it’s like being an understudy to players like Kobe and LeBron, and he had some pretty telling things to say about how the two differ in terms of their respective leadership philosophies and motivational tactics with their teammates.