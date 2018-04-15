Jordan Crawford Is Reportedly In Talks For A Big Baller Brand Endorsement Deal

04.15.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Jordan Crawford has had a fascinating NBA career, spending time in Atlanta, Washington, Boston, and Golden State before finding himself out of the league for two seasons, spending some time in China and the G League. He returned last year as a member of the injury depleted New Orleans Pelicans where he proved that he can still get buckets.

Crawford was waived in the first week of the season by New Orleans, but rejoined the Pelicans in early April on a contract that keeps him there through the playoffs. Where he’ll be next year remains a mystery, but it appears as though Steezus is ready to commit to a sneaker company that, like him, is known for turning heads in interesting ways.

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, Crawford is in talks with Big Baller Brand about an endorsement deal and has been wearing the company’s sneakers since returning to the Pelicans. He’s the first NBA player not named Lonzo Ball to wear BBB sneakers in NBA action, so this is a fairly big deal for the company.

