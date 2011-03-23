Jordan Evolution ’85 – Cal Player Exclusive

Like Georgetown, if you’re looking for a great program and some great swag in your college choice, Cal just may be the spot for you. As one of the few Jordan Brand schools in the nation, you know you’re going to get laced out. So even though the Golden Bears didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, check out the exclusive version of the Jordan Evolution ’85 that arrived on campus for them to wear.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSCalJordan BrandJordan Evolution '85Style - Kicks and GearUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA

