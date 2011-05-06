Jordan Fly Wade – Dwyane Wade Player Exclusives

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade
05.06.11 7 years ago

Yesterday, the Jordan Fly Wade officially dropped nationwide. But thankfully, Dwyane Wade has been giving us a preview of how they look (and perform) on the court throughout the playoffs. With that, check out two colorways made special just for him.

If you’re feeling these, you can make your own starting May 24th when the Jordan Fly Wade becomes available on NIKEiD.

What do you think?

