Jordan Fly Wade – Dwyane Wade Player Exclusives

Yesterday, the Jordan Fly Wade officially dropped nationwide. But thankfully, Dwyane Wade has been giving us a preview of how they look (and perform) on the court throughout the playoffs. With that, check out two colorways made special just for him.
If you’re feeling these, you can make your own starting May 24th when the Jordan Fly Wade becomes available on NIKEiD.
they look pretty sleek and light weight. the shape of the shoe is not like past jordans put im sure they are deadly on the court. the great thing about jordans is that they look good with jeans and can be balled in too. these shoes are probably going for $140 and i really dont see people buying them for fashion purposes like they might do with previous jordan shoes.