Though the Slam Dunk Contest is always the most hyped event at All-Star Weekend each year, it doesn’t always deliver on that promise. In fact, more often than not, we’re left a little disappointed and immediately start assembling our list of dream participants for next year.

This year in Charlotte was no different. With all due respect to the contestants, it was an event marred by poorly-conceived novelty acts, missed attempts, and a general lack of imagination/creativity.

One of the reasons it’s so hard to impress fans these days is because we can go on YouTube whenever we want and watch professional dunkers throw down the types of jams you only see in your wildest dreams. One of those pros who’s been making his way on the dunk circuit for years is Jordan Kilganon, and after last weekend’s contest, he decided to replicate each of the dunks from the event. These are the results.