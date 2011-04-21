Jordan Melo M7 Advance – Knicks “Home” & “Away” Player Exclusives

After debuting the “Away” colorway of the Jordan Melo M7 Advance the other night, Carmelo Anthony will unveil the “Home” colorway tomorrow night at the Garden. Check ’em out:

And while the Melo M7 Advance looks familiar, as the midsole and outsole are what we’ve seen on the Jordan Melo M7, the upper has made a big change in both appearance and material. For the first time in Jordan Brand history, they’ve introduced Flywire into one of their basketball shoes, making the Melo M7 even lighter for the playoff run, weighing in at 14.75 ounces.

Both of these colorways, in addition to black/mts-white, will be available at select New York City retailers beginning June 1, with a suggested retail price of $130.

What do you think?

