Jordan Melo M7 Advance – Knicks “Home” & “Away” Player Exclusives

#Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
04.21.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

After debuting the “Away” colorway of the Jordan Melo M7 Advance the other night, Carmelo Anthony will unveil the “Home” colorway tomorrow night at the Garden. Check ’em out:

And while the Melo M7 Advance looks familiar, as the midsole and outsole are what we’ve seen on the Jordan Melo M7, the upper has made a big change in both appearance and material. For the first time in Jordan Brand history, they’ve introduced Flywire into one of their basketball shoes, making the Melo M7 even lighter for the playoff run, weighing in at 14.75 ounces.

Both of these colorways, in addition to black/mts-white, will be available at select New York City retailers beginning June 1, with a suggested retail price of $130.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYJordan BrandJORDAN MELO M7Jordan Melo M7 AdvanceNEW YORK KNICKSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP