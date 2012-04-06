Jordan Melo M8 – CC Sabathia “Player Exclusive” Cleats

CC Sabathia is pitching right now. And as we speak, he’s rocking these joints: the Jordan Melo M8 cleats. While New York is trailing at the moment, their big ace is winning with these and their white and black colorway simulating the pinstripes of New York’s most storied franchise. Sabathia has already rocked the Away pair, and now today we are getting a look at the Home pair.

What do you think?

