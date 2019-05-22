Getty Image

The NBA is perpetually in the midst of a debate about analytics, their role, and whether teams and players should embrace them. We won’t rehash it here, because you can go get in a fight about it on Twitter or on r/NBA if you’d like, but during a recent podcast appearance, Lakers guard Josh Hart chimed in on the discussion.

Hart appeared on The No Chill Podcast, hosted by Gilbert Arenas and Mike Botticello (full disclosure: Mike is a contributor to Dime). You can listen to their full conversation here, but at one point, Hart was less than stoked about the analytics revolution across the NBA.

.@joshhart is not a fan 45 year old dudes with no athletic bones in their body telling him what to do. & no love for analytics. pic.twitter.com/rXJeeTAMSG — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) May 22, 2019

“You got a whole bunch of people that never hooped before doing all the analytics and bullsh*t,” Hart said. “They never hooped before, trying to tell us what to do. We trained our whole life, we adults, we try to be professional about that, bust our ass, work out, do all that. You’re telling me that this dude that’s 45 that doesn’t have an athletic bone in his body is gonna tell me how to play basketball?”