Getty Image

The Miami Heat really want to acquire Jimmy Butler. As for whether the Minnesota Timberwolves want to trade their star guard, well, that’s not exactly clear, but if the Heat’s brain trust had its way, the negotiations that have occurred between themselves and the Wolves would have ended in a deal being struck by now.

A report over the weekend indicated that the teams were on the cusp of something working out, but ultimately, Minnesota balked, with the rumbling being they wanted to get more back from Miami. There’s no word on what the Heat offered on that exact deal, but thanks to Marc Stein of the New York Times, we now know the centerpieces of a potential deal that were put on the table.

Stein wrote in his weekly newsletter about Minnesota’s notoriously indecisive owner, Glen Taylor. In it, he added a note that the Heat put together a package that was highlighted by fourth-year wing Josh Richardson, which the Timberwolves did not accept.