Josh Smith Wants To Hang Out With You In Atlanta Today

I don’t have to tell you that there is definitely a spectrum when it comes to NBA players. Some guys will sign autographs, shake hands and kiss babies, and others, well, they prefer their privacy. With that said, all the extended Dime fam in Atlanta should jump at the opportunity to kick it with Josh Smith this afternoon as he launches his new shoe â€” the adidas adiZero Ghost. Here’s all the info:

Smith, an Atlanta native, will make an appearance at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Peachtree Square to celebrate the store’s grand opening. Fans attending can meet Josh, get autographs and take pictures. In addition to debuting the adiZero Ghost, J-Smoove will give fans the chance to win signed shoes and other prizes.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2â€“4 p.m. EST

WHERE: Dick’s Sporting Goods in Peachtree Square (6050 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 450, Norcross, GA 30092)

WHY: Because Josh Smith is awesome

The adiZero Ghost is available now in six colors, exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods, for a suggested retail price of $90.

Let us know if you roll through…

