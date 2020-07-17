JR Smith Thinks The ‘Pressure Is Off’ LeBron James’ Shoulders In LA

Of all the players on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster, J.R. Smith has the most experience playing with LeBron James, which gives him a fascinating perspective on what is similar or different about this incarnation of James.

In a media call on Friday, Smith explained a certain freedom and calm he’s noticed in James since joining the Lakers in the Orlando bubble, noting how being in the City of Angels may actually take pressure off James.

More JR Smith on LeBron now vs. CLE: “Before, he’s always been so focused on his drive and winning and stuff like that, but I feel like that pressure is off his shoulders, and he can just be him. He don’t have to try to orchestrate the offense or the defense or what somebody… — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 17, 2020

Smith called James’ ability to cede control to coaches and become comfortable not micro-managing each moment of the game “a testament to him growing.” The veteran guard played with James in Cleveland from 2015-18, and watched David Blatt come and go during a streak of four straight NBA Finals appearances. In Los Angeles alongside Anthony Davis, perhaps James is settling into a more loose back end of his career.

"… just because he gives you his side or his opinion and he might be right. More than anything I just think he’s so much more patient in his delivery and how he goes about the process of the game… — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 17, 2020

(JR Smith continued on LeBron) … "If he sees something that he don’t like of course he’s going to say something, but I think he gives people more of a chance and an opportunity to voice their opinions and do their job." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 17, 2020

Without Rajon Rondo, who is out six to eight weeks with a hand injury, and Avery Bradley, who chose to sit out the NBA restart to be with his family during the pandemic, the Lakers may need to rely on Smith to contribute as spot-up shooter and defender, a role he filled capably with the Cavaliers. It’s a testament to James’ patience and brilliance that the Lakers are comfortable plugging Smith and Dion Waiters into the rotation heading into the playoffs, but it’s exactly the sort of growth Smith observes here.