On JJ Redick’s “Old Man & The Three” podcast this week, Redick was joined by his former Pelicans teammate and new Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday and asked what it’s like to train and play with Giannis Antetokounmpo, to which Holiday offered up a very topical Hollywood comparison for the Greek Freak’s, well, freakishness.

“He really should be like in Space Jam,” Holiday said, “where your arm just stretches, your legs are out. It’s some of the craziest stuff I’ve ever seen.”

Redick then rebutted saying that not only is Giannis’ athleticism remarkable, but the way he can contort and fight through contact at the rim to finish tough dunks and layups. Holiday responded with maybe the best comparison there is for a Giannis collision at the rim.

“It’s like Godzilla vs. King Kong.”

The lingering question here is which legendary monster Giannis is, but it almost seems like what Holiday is getting at here is that Giannis is both. Judging from the fact that the man is one of the most insane physical marvels the NBA has ever seen and is putting up numbers that should earn him consideration for a third consecutive MVP award, it’s not as if anyone would argue with Holiday for saying that.

It’s cool to see Holiday talk about his new star teammate so glowingly, as he can’t help but marvel at Giannis’ work ethic both on the court and in the weight room. As Holiday notes, Giannis truly wants to be great and Holiday, a guy who prides himself on his work ethic as well, can’t help but be impressed by the mindset the two-time MVP has.