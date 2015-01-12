GIF: JUCO Standout, Phillip Rankin, Obliterates Defender On Poster Jam

#GIFs
01.12.15 4 years ago

We’re pretty sure you haven’t heard of Phillip Rankin. The Alabama native tried to walk on at South Alabama before going the junior college route. In a recent game, he detonated on a poor defender who didn’t know the 6-8 forward was about to immortalize him for all the wrong reasons on this bonkers alley-oop flush.

This isn’t the first time Rankin has merked an opponent. Even Rankin is a little astounded at the display, but we can’t find him on any Juco 100 lists, so we’re not sure the forward will catch on with a D1 school unless he can add to his high-flying act:

Just check out the reaction from his teammates after he throws it down:

(Team Flight Brothers; H/T BroBible)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSCOLLEGEgifsPhillip Rankin

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP