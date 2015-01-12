GIF: JUCO Standout, Phillip Rankin, Obliterates Defender On Poster Jam

We’re pretty sure you haven’t heard of Phillip Rankin. The Alabama native tried to walk on at South Alabama before going the junior college route. In a recent game, he detonated on a poor defender who didn’t know the 6-8 forward was about to immortalize him for all the wrong reasons on this bonkers alley-oop flush.

This isn’t the first time Rankin has merked an opponent. Even Rankin is a little astounded at the display, but we can’t find him on any Juco 100 lists, so we’re not sure the forward will catch on with a D1 school unless he can add to his high-flying act:

Just check out the reaction from his teammates after he throws it down:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Team Flight Brothers; H/T BroBible)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.