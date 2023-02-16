Julius Randle will participate in All-Star Saturday night in Salt Lake City. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Randle is expected to be named to the Three-Point Contest this year after Portland Trail Blazers youngster Anfernee Simons suffered an injury that will prevent him from competing.

New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-Point contest at All-Star weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

Shortly after Charnia reported the news, the NBA confirmed that Randle is in the event.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will replace injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the STARRY 3-Point Contest, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 as part of NBA All-Star 2023.



Simons is unable to participate due to a sprained right ankle. pic.twitter.com/kSz6skudE6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 16, 2023

As Charania noted, the ankle injury that Simons suffered during Portland’s loss to the Washington Wizards earlier this week will require “further evaluation,” although the extent of the injury is still unclear.

Randle will already be in Salt Lake City for the All-Star festivities, as the New York Knicks standout was named to Sunday’s game for the second time in his career. Both of his appearances have come during Randle’s tenure as a member of the Knicks. Randle is averaging a career-best 24.8 points per game this year and is launching from three more than ever before — his 2.7 made triples and eight attempted threes per game are both the highest marks of his career, while his 33.8 percent clip from behind the arc is right around his career average.

Randle will join Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, and Jayson Tatum as a participant in this year Three-Point Contest.